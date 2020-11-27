Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

News of Jackson testing positive for COVID-19 comes on the heels of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers getting postponed to Sunday, November 29. The postponement was reportedly enacted due to multiple players on the Ravens (and staff) testing positive or coming into contact with people who have.

Although it's not looking likely, there's been no official word on if the game will still take place on Sunday.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the NFL said in a statement announcing the Ravens-Steelers game postponement.

In light of the news, the Ravens will reportedly close their training facility for the rest of the week.