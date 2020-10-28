The Toronto Raptors' Terence Davis was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, TMZ reports.

According to the report, the talented rookie was staying at the Beekman Tower in New York City with the woman when they got into an argument. The catalyst for the dispute has not been disclosed, but the altercation allegedly resulted in Davis punching the woman in the face repeatedly. Things continued to get out of hand when the woman refused to stop filming Davis, prompting him to snatch her phone and break the screen.

The police eventually arrived on the scene and arrested Davis. He was booked on misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. His ex-girlfriend was reportedly taken to a local hospital where she was treated for swelling under her left eye before being released.

The 23-year-old Davis was a bright spot for the Raptors last season. Despite being undrafted out of Ole Miss, Davis averaged 7.5 points per game. Davis even provided meaningful minutes during the Raptors postseason run at the NBA Bubble in Orlando. His efforts earned him a spot on this year's All-Rookie Second Team alongside standout names like Rui Hachimura, Tyler Herro, and Coby White.



Despite his success, reporters in the Raptors' universe are calling for his release if facts from the report turn out to be true.

The Raptors are said to be investigating the situation.