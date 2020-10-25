Odell Beckham Jr. left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering what looked to be a serious knee injury. Shortly after the game, which the Cleveland Browns ended up winning, the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns fear that the injury is serious.

"Odell Beckham, who was knocked out of today’s game early, is feared to have suffered a major knee injury, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "He’ll have an MRI in the morning and perhaps there will be some better news, but early indications aren’t good."



The injury occurred on a play in which Browns QB Baker Mayfield threw an interception. Watch it below.

After the game, Mayfield discussed the conversation he had with OBJ at halftime.

We'll update this story as soon as we know more about what could be a potentially devastating injury for one of the biggest stars in football.