This feels like Deja-Vu. Maybe because we wrote a very similar story almost one year ago today when the Raiders released Antonio Brown. Not even very similar. Pretty much the same exact thing, though very different circumstances this time around. He ended up on the Patriots, but only played one game after they released him over legal issues. Brown will be eligible to play in the NFL again after week 8, and according to Adam Schefter, a handful of teams are interested in the former All-Pro WR. This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. If you can still play, a NFL team will look to sign you. While the Schefter report only mentioned the Seahawks, it also mentioned that other teams are positioning themselves to try and get in on signing Brown, who hasn't played an NFL snap in over a year.

With Antonio Brown’s suspension eligible to end after week 8, the Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they’re not alone, league sources tell ESPN. Other teams also are interested. pic.twitter.com/ykn1NJ6LUm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2020

With the speculation about Browns's next team sure to ramp up, we picked out five teams, includuing the Seahawks, who should look to sign AB.