NFL fans took to Twitter to clown Tom Brady for seemingly being confused about what down it was before Tampa Bay's 19-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

After throwing an incomplete on a fourth down, Brady, who looked confused, went over to speak to officials. 

People also couldn't help but compare Brady to J.R. Smith.

This post will be updated.

