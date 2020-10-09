NFL fans took to Twitter to clown Tom Brady for seemingly being confused about what down it was before Tampa Bay's 19-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.
After throwing an incomplete on a fourth down, Brady, who looked confused, went over to speak to officials.
Tom Brady forgot what down it was... 😬— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2020
Foles & #DaBears win, 20-19 pic.twitter.com/nLDxJzdRCG
Wow! Tom Brady didn’t realize it was 4th down... you forget things in your old age. #TNF pic.twitter.com/oDF1LAml8R— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2020
I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020
People also couldn't help but compare Brady to J.R. Smith.
the bucs to tom brady pic.twitter.com/zHBY2Pj0yz— gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) October 9, 2020
Brady realizing that was 4th down pic.twitter.com/RSeQAOPqXU— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady after turning it over on downs pic.twitter.com/afV4NYCpon— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2020
Brady was just signaling how many rings & Finals MVPs LeBron is gonna have exactly 24 hours from now. https://t.co/lbn7vK5TR4— nick wright (@getnickwright) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady when his offense started walking off the field pic.twitter.com/MSOziaH3dT— NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) October 9, 2020
Tom Brady and JR Smith pic.twitter.com/xg90DW7q20— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2020
