NFL fans took to Twitter to clown Tom Brady for seemingly being confused about what down it was before Tampa Bay's 19-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

After throwing an incomplete on a fourth down, Brady, who looked confused, went over to speak to officials.

Tom Brady forgot what down it was... 😬



Foles & #DaBears win, 20-19 pic.twitter.com/nLDxJzdRCG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2020

Wow! Tom Brady didn’t realize it was 4th down... you forget things in your old age. #TNF pic.twitter.com/oDF1LAml8R — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2020

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

People also couldn't help but compare Brady to J.R. Smith.

the bucs to tom brady pic.twitter.com/zHBY2Pj0yz — gabb 🌟 (@gabbgoudy) October 9, 2020

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020

Brady realizing that was 4th down pic.twitter.com/RSeQAOPqXU — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady after turning it over on downs pic.twitter.com/afV4NYCpon — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 9, 2020

Brady was just signaling how many rings & Finals MVPs LeBron is gonna have exactly 24 hours from now. https://t.co/lbn7vK5TR4 — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady when his offense started walking off the field pic.twitter.com/MSOziaH3dT — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady and JR Smith pic.twitter.com/xg90DW7q20 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2020

This post will be updated.