New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was listed as inactive ahead of his team's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, and thanks to some intrepid reporting from—you guessed it—Adam Schefter, we now know why.

According to Schefter, Thomas had an "altercation with a teammate" during a recent practice, which resulted in his benching.

Shortly after the initial news broke, some pretty stunning details emerged with Schefter reporting that the teammate in question was safety Malcolm Jenkins. According to the report, Thomas initiated the altercation after Jenkins called him a "slant boy." The diss is a clear reference to Thomas' reputation as predominantly a slant runner. Thomas' detractors often criticize the wideout for relying too heavily on the popular route, an opinion that appears to have struck a nerve with Thomas.

Ultimately, it was Chauncey Gardner-Johnson who was punched in the incident, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

While more information about the seemingly ugly situation is scarce, something tells us more details will emerge before the day is done. Stay tuned.