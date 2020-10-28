On Tuesday night, Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers was removed from Game 6 of the World Series after his COVID-19 test results came back positive for the disease. Turner was pulled in the eighth inning of the game.

The Dodgers went on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas to win the World Series. The Dodgers last won the World Series all the way back in 1988. Turner, who is 35, is the first MLB player to test positive in nearly two months.

News of Tuner's COVID-19 diagnosis wasn't revealed until after the game was finished.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner later wrote on Twitter. "Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA."

Despite tweeting that he "couldn’t be out there to celebrate" it looks like Tuner returned to the field to do just that.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Tuner's teammates will undergo rapid tests for the disease when they return to their hotel.

"It’s a bittersweet night for us," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during a FOX interview following the game. "We’re glad to be done. I do think it’s a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed, but obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was positive and immediately isolated him to prevent the spread."