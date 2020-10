On this week's Tuesday episode of the podcast, Chopz, Adam, and Zion are joined by legendary NFL WR and ESPN Radio host and NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson to talk about the season and much more. The episode got off to an intense start with Keyshawn and Zion arguing about where Tom Brady ranks as a QB right now before the guys talked about the Bucs, Antonio Browns, which NFL teams are legit, Trevor Lawrence, and more.