After fighting for the release of Jonathan Irons, wrongfully convicted in the late '90s, four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore made an appearance on Good Morning America to share some news. Appearing alongside Irons, the two revealed they've gotten married.

"We wanted to announce today that we are super excited to continue the work that we are doing together, but doing it as a married couple," Moore announced during the interview. "We got married a couple months ago and we're excited to just continue this new chapter of life together."

They first met through a prison ministry program when Moore was 18 years old, and somewhere along the line their friendship progressed to romantic feelings. Irons was given a 50-year prison sentence in 1998 for shooting a Missouri homeowner twice during a break-in. "In March, a judge ruled that prosecutors had suppressed fingerprint evidence that would have strengthened Irons' defense," ESPN writes. He was tried and convicted as an adult at age 16 by an all-white jury for the burglary and shooting. Now 40 years old, he maintained his innocence for years and claimed he was wrongly identified from a lineup of suspects.

"Over the last 13 years we have just developed a friendship and just entered into this huge battle to get him home. And just over time it was pretty clear what the Lord was doing in our hearts and now we're sitting here today, starting a whole new chapter together," she said.

Irons initially told Moore he wanted to remain friends, but while still behind bars at Jefferson City Correctional Center he informed her he wanted to get married.

"I wanted to marry her but at the same time protect her, because being in a relationship with a man in prison, it's extremely difficult and painful," said Irons, 40. "And I didn't want her to feel trapped and I wanted her to feel open and have the ability any time if this is too much for you, go and find somebody. Live your life. Because this is hard."

As for how he proposed, he mentioned that he got down on one knee the same day he was released, July 1. The two were on GMA the next day, their engagement still secret:

Irons and Moore are focused on helping to continue the fight for justice reform and educating the public on ways to get involved through voting. "Hopefully I can continue to do and whatever else, you know, that we can contribute to the fight because it's a big fight and the more hands involved makes the work easier. So we're doing our part," added Irons.

Moore didn't indicate when she would return to the court, but said she is "still trying to be so present in this second year away from the game." A documentary on their story is on the way from Rock'n Robin productions and ESPN films .