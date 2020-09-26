Paul Pierce is catching some slack on social media for saying that the current generation of NBA players are afraid of LeBron James, while his generation wasn't.

"Players today are scared of LeBron," Pierce said. "If they see LeBron standing in front of them, fear shakes in them. I know this. My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron. But these guys today, he strikes fear into these guys."

This is just the latest installment in Paul Pierce commentary around LeBron, a player who he has historically struggled playing against in the latter half of his career when James neared his prime in Miami. Fans were sure to point this out as well. Check out some of the jokes they cracked down below.