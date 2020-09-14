Pau Gasol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell, announced the arrival of their first child together—a baby girl named after Kobe Bryant's late daughter, Gianna.

The former Lakers player shared the big news via Instagram on Sunday, posting a photo of his happy family along with the following caption: "Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad."

The birth comes more than seven months after Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash along seven others. Gasol, who played seven seasons and won two championships with Bryant, has consistently honored the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter throughout the year. Just days after the fatal helicopter crash, the Spanish athlete took to Twitter to mourn the tragedy, which he referred to as a "nightmare."

Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, responded to the Gasol and McDonnell's family addition on Intstagram. She also confirmed she was the baby girls' godmother.

"My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol@catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much!" she wrote. "So touched by your request to honor my Gigi ❤️Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol ❤️."