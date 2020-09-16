Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will not be playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals after blowing a 3-1 lead.

The Denver Nuggets, who also came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Utah Jazz, will be going instead. The Nuggets are the first team in NBA history to force their way to advancing after overcoming consecutive 3-1 series deficits.

The Lakers watching the Clippers leave the bubble pic.twitter.com/Ou2LXJyoWl — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020

The Nuggets are the first team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit multiple times in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/HAW5qSBQy0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2020

The Nuggets defeated the Clippers in Game 7 with a final score of 104-89 on Tuesday night.

"We believe in each other."



Hear from Murray & Jokic after the @nuggets completed their 2nd consecutive 3-1 series comeback with the Game 7 win!



DEN/LAL WCF Game 1: Friday - 9pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/iusiapXpkC — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

Of course, NBA Twitter let loose on the Clippers with a barrage of jokes and jabs. NBA stars like Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Kevin Love also commented on it all with the aforementioned Blazers players doing some Cancun-related trolling. Back in August, Lillard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley traded shots after Bev yelled "Dame Time" at Lillard when he missed two free throws.

“DAME TIME”



Pat Bev trolling Dame after missing two clutch free throws 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/apPRBhtoiq — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 8, 2020

Y’all remember when Pat Bev told Dame Cancun on 3 lol — The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) September 16, 2020

Check out reactions to the Clippers blowing their 3-1 lead to the Nuggets below.

What’s it like blowing a 3-1 lead? pic.twitter.com/9LktMqaF3J — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020

You mean to tell me we waited 11 months for a Clippers Vs. Lakers conference final only for the Clips to blow a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets?WTF?!!!!! — Carl Chery (@carlchery) September 16, 2020

@TeamLou23 beat me there don’t meet me there — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) September 16, 2020

NBA Twitter about to have a FRENZY — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 16, 2020

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Some people are built for it , some aren’t. I see you 27 . 15 went crazy too — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

The only thing that can redeem Kawhi and the Clippers after this, is if the Nuggets do the same thing to LeBron and the Lakers — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) September 16, 2020

Everyone all season: “I can’t wait to watch the Lakers and Clippers in the Conference Finals”



The Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/rXdFPGcruu — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 16, 2020

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Just checked the Nuggets x Clippers score... pic.twitter.com/C9PYQzVeLp — Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) September 16, 2020

“Cancun on 3”



Dame and CJ trolling the Clippers pic.twitter.com/9tpF6xFkVC — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020

clippers seeing the flight deals for cancun pic.twitter.com/kpyuoGzBRa — ron artist (@bon_jurn) September 16, 2020

Dame to Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/chWFB0K9Ez — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020