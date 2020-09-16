Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will not be playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals after blowing a 3-1 lead.
The Denver Nuggets, who also came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Utah Jazz, will be going instead. The Nuggets are the first team in NBA history to force their way to advancing after overcoming consecutive 3-1 series deficits.
The Lakers watching the Clippers leave the bubble pic.twitter.com/Ou2LXJyoWl— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020
The Nuggets are the first team to come back from a 3-1 series deficit multiple times in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/HAW5qSBQy0— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2020
The Nuggets defeated the Clippers in Game 7 with a final score of 104-89 on Tuesday night.
"We believe in each other."— NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020
Hear from Murray & Jokic after the @nuggets completed their 2nd consecutive 3-1 series comeback with the Game 7 win!
DEN/LAL WCF Game 1: Friday - 9pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/iusiapXpkC
Of course, NBA Twitter let loose on the Clippers with a barrage of jokes and jabs. NBA stars like Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Kevin Love also commented on it all with the aforementioned Blazers players doing some Cancun-related trolling. Back in August, Lillard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley traded shots after Bev yelled "Dame Time" at Lillard when he missed two free throws.
“DAME TIME”— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) August 8, 2020
Pat Bev trolling Dame after missing two clutch free throws 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/apPRBhtoiq
Y’all remember when Pat Bev told Dame Cancun on 3 lol— The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) September 16, 2020
Check out reactions to the Clippers blowing their 3-1 lead to the Nuggets below.
What’s it like blowing a 3-1 lead? pic.twitter.com/9LktMqaF3J— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020
You mean to tell me we waited 11 months for a Clippers Vs. Lakers conference final only for the Clips to blow a 3-1 lead to the Nuggets?WTF?!!!!!— Carl Chery (@carlchery) September 16, 2020
@TeamLou23 beat me there don’t meet me there— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) September 16, 2020
NBA Twitter about to have a FRENZY— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 16, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/zV6N8qV2wp— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂— Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) September 16, 2020
Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020
Some people are built for it , some aren’t. I see you 27 . 15 went crazy too— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020
The only thing that can redeem Kawhi and the Clippers after this, is if the Nuggets do the same thing to LeBron and the Lakers— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) September 16, 2020
Everyone all season: “I can’t wait to watch the Lakers and Clippers in the Conference Finals”— Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) September 16, 2020
The Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/rXdFPGcruu
@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020
My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020
Just checked the Nuggets x Clippers score... pic.twitter.com/C9PYQzVeLp— Shirtless Plantain Show (@Nigerianscamsss) September 16, 2020
“Cancun on 3”— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020
Dame and CJ trolling the Clippers pic.twitter.com/9tpF6xFkVC
clippers seeing the flight deals for cancun pic.twitter.com/kpyuoGzBRa— ron artist (@bon_jurn) September 16, 2020
Dame to Pat Bev pic.twitter.com/chWFB0K9Ez— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 16, 2020
Kawhi wondering why he teamed up with Pandemic P pic.twitter.com/P1eBudeGkI— Kᗪ 🌟 (@kidus_00) September 16, 2020
