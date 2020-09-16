Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will not be playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals after blowing a 3-1 lead.

The Denver Nuggets, who also came back from a 3-1 deficit against the Utah Jazz, will be going instead. The Nuggets are the first team in NBA history to force their way to advancing after overcoming consecutive 3-1 series deficits.

The Nuggets defeated the Clippers in Game 7 with a final score of 104-89 on Tuesday night.

Of course, NBA Twitter let loose on the Clippers with a barrage of jokes and jabs. NBA stars like Damian LillardCJ McCollum, and Kevin Love also commented on it all with the aforementioned Blazers players doing some Cancun-related trolling. Back in August, Lillard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley traded shots after Bev yelled "Dame Time" at Lillard when he missed two free throws.

Check out reactions to the Clippers blowing their 3-1 lead to the Nuggets below.

