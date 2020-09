Description: Our second weekly episode is here and it's all about you guys. To start the show, Adam and Chopz run through all Week 1 NFL action, including their picks for every single game. They then share their best bets of the week before diving into fan calls on why LeBron James should be MVP, Luka's star power, what the Sixers do next, and more. Be part of the show by calling 212-906-4495.