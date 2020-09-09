Snapchat is giving audiences a closer look at the life of Conor McGregor.

On Wednesday, the social media platform released the official trailer for Conor McGregor vs the World, an eight-episode docuseries that explores the athletes' professional journey, going from a plumber's apprentice in Ireland to a full-fledged UFC legend whose career has also been marred by highly publicized controversies. The series, produced by Complex, will include exclusive interviews with the Notorious' friends, family, and colleagues, including professional boxer Jamie Kavanagh, MMA fighter Dave Hill, former MMA reporter Jack Encarnacao, eSports journalist Jourdan Kerl, and Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard Ray Sadeghi.

The trailer for Conor McGregor Vs the World includes footage from the fighter's early career, interview soundbites, and news clips that focus on his legal troubles. You can watch the Vs the World season 2 preview above. The series returns to Snapchat this Saturday (Sept. 12).

The inaugural season of Vs the World—which is a part of Snapchat's Snap Originals programming—chronicled the career of Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine.