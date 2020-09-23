Tyrod Taylor's season is in jeopardy after a stunning mistake from the Los Angeles Chargers' team doctor.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Taylor's lung was accidentally punctured by a team doctor who was trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback's cracked ribs ahead of last Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Schefter's sources, the NFL Players Association is investigating the medical mistake to see what steps should be taken next. Although the NFLPA has yet to comment on the situation, NFL fans had a lot to say about this error.

Taylor was battling a rib injury heading into week 2, but was expected to man the pocket prior to the injection that punctured his lungs. Instead, rookie Justin Herbert made his first NFL debut, and pushed the defending Super Bowl champions to the brink. After the game, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn strongly backed Taylor as their starting quarterback moving forward, but it sounds like he's going to miss more time.

Needless to say, people were disturbed by the news, with many arguing that Taylor should get his job back.