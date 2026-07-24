Tyrod Taylor

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NFL QB Tyrod Taylor Gets Engaged in Italy
Sports

NFL Quarterback Tyrod Taylor Gets Engaged to PhD Fiancée in Italy

Meet the clinical psychologist fiancée whose engagement to the veteran NFL QB in Italy signals a new chapter following his split from Draya Michele.

Bernadette Giacomazzo129 days ago
Two men in denim jackets pose together; one wears a beanie and rings, the other has a beard. Neutral background.
Style

Meet Diallo, the Brand Making Fashion’s Favorite Jersey

We spoke with Diallo co-founders Tyrod Taylor and Dex Robinson about the brand’s origins, its new collection coming to Complex, and more.

Mike DeStefano352 days ago
Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele pose outdoors, with Orlando wearing a jacket and Draya in a strapless dress, surrounded by trees and people in the background
Pop Culture

Draya Michele Sues Tyrod Taylor for Backing Out of Agreement to Purchase Home

Michele claims they had an agreement that he would allow her to purchase a Los Angeles-area home from him.

Joe Price758 days ago
Quarterback Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers
Sports

Fans React After Chargers' Team Doctor Accidentally Punctures Tyrod Taylor's Lung With Needle

Taylor's lung was accidentally punctured by a team doctor who was trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback's cracked ribs.

Xavier Hamilton2131 days ago
Tyrod Taylor
Sports

Tyrod Taylor Has Been Letting People Say His Name Wrong for Years

The now Cleveland Browns player Tyrod Taylor has apparently just been letting everyone mispronounce his name this whole time. It took one of his teammates to step up and correct everyone.

Joe Price2899 days ago
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