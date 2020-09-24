During the most recent episode of the All the Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, guest Hall-of-Famer Allen Iverson had some choice words for a specific "TV personality" who he doesn't particularly care for.

"There's one guy, I know you know who I'm talking to," AI began. "I know you hate me, and trust me I don't hate nobody. Yes I do, I hate you. There's one guy."

Iverson went on to clarify that he wasn't talking about Skip Bayless, another polarizing TV sports personality who other past and current players have issues with.

"It's not you, but it's a guy that do exactly what you do, and just trust me. The way you hate me, motherfucker I hate you too. The feeling is so mutual."

Iverson doubled down, saying that he won't give the TV personality the attention he wants by calling him out by name, but said that both him "and your daddy" are people that he hates.

These comments, of course, sparked heavy speculation on who it was that AI was referring to. Many thought immediately of former Fox Sports reporter Jason Whitlock who has been known to get under the skin of players and fans alike. One person even pointed out an extremely harsh column that Whitlock wrote about Iverson where he called him a "spoiled, media-cuddled, overhyped professional athlete" as evidence that it's probably him being referred to.

