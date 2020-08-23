The Earl Thomas era in Baltimore has come to an end.

On Sunday, the Ravens revealed that it has decided to terminate the free safety's contract.

The official reason given was "personal conduct that has adversely affected" the team. This comes after Thomas was sent home on Friday following an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark. Per sources, Clark started to chastise Thomas for blowing a coverage during practice.

Clark angrily ripped off his helmet and yelled at Thomas. This prompted Thomas to punch Clark in the face, forcing players and coaches to separate the two. Although altercations are routine during heated practices, it's unusual for players in the same position group to fight.

Thomas' one year with the Ravens was fruitful. He made the Pro Bowl and helped anchor the secondary. Yet, he's been also been a major disruption. Along with fighting Clark, Thomas had a confrontation with nose tackle Brandon Williams after the Ravens' loss to Cleveland. He also reportedly missed several mandatory meetings during his time in Baltimore.

Now that he's released, the Ravens are expected to attempt to void Thomas' $10 million guaranteed salary which will move the safety to file a grievance. Also, per ESPN, Dallas appears to be in the front-running to be Thomas' new home.