Both Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris have addressed the debated third quarter moment in which Morris stepped on Doncic's already injured left ankle during Game 5 on Tuesday.

"I just hope it wasn’t intentional," the Dallas Mavericks star said following the game, adding that Morris was talking trash to him throughout the night.

"I don't want to talk to him. He's just saying a lot of bad stuff to me... I just hope it wasn't intentional. If that was intentional.. that's really bad."



Luka Doncic addresses Marcus Morris stepping on his injured ankle in game 5. @dallasmavs | #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/CqhqxWEAfM — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) August 26, 2020

Full exchange of Luka Doncic on the incident where Marcus Morris stepped on his sprained left ankle: pic.twitter.com/4wOt9wsYa1 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) August 26, 2020

An NBA basketball court is 4,700 square feet, and Marcus Morris steps directly on Luka’s publicly injured left ankle... coincidence? You tell me. pic.twitter.com/U6Mfb2fD5e — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 26, 2020

I asked Carlisle if Morris purposely stepped on Doncic’s ankle “I hope not.” he said. pic.twitter.com/3N4SLg4J0S — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) August 26, 2020

Many took to social media following the incident to say that it looked like Morris intentionally stepped on Doncic's ankle, which he sprained on Friday during Game 3. Morris caught wind of all the talk and responded to the accusations by calling them "crazy."

"I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players," Morris wrote in the first of two tweets addressing the claims. "To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game."

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for shit because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

The Clippers ended up winning the game. The final score was 154-111.