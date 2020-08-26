Both Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris have addressed the debated third quarter moment in which Morris stepped on Doncic's already injured left ankle during Game 5 on Tuesday.

"I just hope it wasn’t intentional," the Dallas Mavericks star said following the game, adding that Morris was talking trash to him throughout the night. 

Many took to social media following the incident to say that it looked like Morris intentionally stepped on Doncic's ankle, which he sprained on Friday during Game 3. Morris caught wind of all the talk and responded to the accusations by calling them "crazy."

"I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players," Morris wrote in the first of two tweets addressing the claims. "To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game."

The Clippers ended up winning the game. The final score was 154-111.

