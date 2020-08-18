The Charlotte Hornets’ radio play-by-play announcer John Focke has issued an apology after tweeting the N-word on Monday—and he’s now been suspended.

The Hornets addressed the issue on Tuesday morning, telling their fans that Focke had been “suspended indefinitely” and that the team had launched an investigation into the incident.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the recent social media post by radio broadcaster John Focke. As an organization, we do not condone this type of language. John has been suspended indefinitely as we investigate the matter more closely.”

In his note, Focke has claimed that he was watching Monday’s Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets game and trying to write the word Nuggets. “Shot making in this Jazz-(n-word) game is awesome!” Focke reportedly said in the since-deleted tweet. “Murray and Mitchell going back and forth what a game!”

Focke shared his apology on Monday night, writing, “Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don’t know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word.”

He continued, “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I’m truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended.”

Focke just completed his first season broadcasting for the Hornets. In addition to his radio duties, Focke also hosts a weekly podcast for the team's website. He previously worked for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.