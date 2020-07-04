As we head into Fourth of July weekend, Stephen Jackson has urged his followers to make a political statement through their clothing.

"This 4th of July we're not wearing red, white, and blue. We're wearing all black," read a post on his Instagram this week. "Independence Day is another Black Out day so they know we're still in this together. Pass this on so the whole world knows Black Lives Matter."

#BlackOutDay is a nationwide campaign that aims to use economic power to support the Black community by avoiding purchases from non-POC-owned companies. T.I. announced the boycott just days after George Floyd's police killing, saying it was set to take place on July 7.

"This is a call to action!! We need one day of solidarity in America when not one black person in America spends a dollar," he wrote on Instagram. "This includes Africans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanics...ALL people of color. Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. That's $10,684,931,506.80 it's going to cost per day next time a person of color gets shot!!! We call it #BLACKOUTDAY2020 July 7th, 2020 please spread the message, and let's show REAL action that they fear!!!!"

Jackson has been one of the leading voices in the Black Lives Matter movement and has become somewhat of a spokesman for the Floyd family. The 42-year-old retired athlete grew up in the same Houston neighborhood as Floyd and maintained a close friendship with him well into adulthood. Jackson is now seeking justice for his longtime friend as well as other victims of systemic racism and police brutality.

"We gonna use our platform. I'm gonna use everything I have to get a conviction, to get all these motherfuckers to jail," he said during a press conference back in May. "Excuse my French, I'm angry. But I'm a proud Black man. I mean that, from the bottom of my soul. And I can say that and tell everybody here I still love you, but I'm at a point now — I don't need your love. I honestly don't need it. And want me to tell you why I don't need it? Because the love I need has always been here. It's always been here. We just haven't came together yet. But I'm starting to feel it. I'm starting to feel it."