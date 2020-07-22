The NFL is still hopeful that fans will be allowed to enter stadiums this season despite the coronavirus. If that happens, the league will require spectators to wear protective face coverings at games.

On Wednesday, the NFL's vice president of communications, Brian McCarthy, announced the league-wide policy on Twitter.

"For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," McCarthy tweeted.

Prior to McCarthy's announcement, league insiders reported that the NFL was letting teams establish their own protective policies and that no uniform decision had been made. This led the New York Jets and Giants to state that no fans will be allowed at home games in the Meadowlands. It was also rumored that every team must convert to paperless options, but only the Atlanta Falcons have a fully functioning paperless stadium.

Although these precautions are taken to protect spectators, there is a swelling number of fans who think wearing a mask is unnecessary and they let it be known via social media.