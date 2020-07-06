Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton shared on Twitter Monday that his decision to transfer from Penn State last year was due to a comment from Nittany Lions head coach Patrick Chambers where he referenced that Bolton had a noose around his neck. Bolton said Chambers' remark was made one day after the coach served a one-game suspension for shoving Penn State's Myles Dread during a game against Michigan last season.

"Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue," Bolton wrote, later noting another interaction with Chambers where he commented on being "really impressed" with how "well-spoken" and "organized" his parents were.

Bolton said that he reported Chambers' remark to his academic advisor, and personally contacted the office of the school's athletic director. His parents even drove to the campus to meet with Chambers and the AD's office on more than one occasion. All of this amounted to a phone number to a psychologist, and instructions on "ways to deal with Coach Chambers' personality type."

Bolton said that by speaking up, some of his teammates were told that he wasn't loyal, and couldn't be trusted. All the while, Chambers, who admitted to the remark, never apologized to Bolton until earlier today.

"I've realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family and I apologize to Rasir and the Bolton family for what I said," Chambers said. "I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable. I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever."

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in response to Bolton's situation, the department plans on implementing steps, such as launching an "Intercollegiate Athletics Response Team," which will give student-athletes more opportunities to express themselves in the future, ESPN reports.