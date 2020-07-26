America is still trying to fend off the second wave, but this didn't stop President Donald Trump from taking one of his now-infamous golf trips.

On Saturday, Trump took a trip to his National Golf Club in Bedminister, New Jersey to play some holes. Not only was he taking a break from the pressing issues at hand, but the President also met with NFL icon, Brett Favre, at the links. The pair posed for a picture together and Trump used a caption that made it appear like he was using Favre to rally support in the states that love the quarterback.

"Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota," Trump said in quote tweet containing the picture. "A good golfer - hits it LONG!"

Nearly 150,000 people have died due to COVID-19. Also, several states are experiencing a spike in cases after their governments made a push to reopen their economies. On top of this, there has been a growing unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic. As a result, critics took to social media where they bashed the President for the apparent disregard while so many Americans are suffering.

Trump wasn't the only one who came under fire. Brett Favre's support of the President seems to be oxymoronic as he recently went on record claiming that Colin Kaepernick deserved another chance in the NFL. It is widely believed that Trump and the NFL worked together to end Kaep's career, moving fans to come down hard on Favre.