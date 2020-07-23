Antonio Brown took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a lengthy statement a few days after announcing his retirement.

The wide receiver demanded that the NFL update him on the status and findings of their investigation, which includes the league looking into sexual assault allegations against the free agent. "I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months," Brown wrote. "You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing."

On Monday, Brown wrote on Twitter that he was stepping away from the game. "Is it time to walk away i done everything in the game at this point the risk is greater than the reward," Brown tweeted. "Thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God."

For those not keeping track, it's not the first time Brown has said he's retiring from football. Back in 2019, he said that he was done with the NFL.