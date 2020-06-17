Once the biggest opponent of Colin Kaepernick and his peaceful protest, President Trump seems to have softened his tone on the ex-QB, if only just a little.

On Wednesday, Sinclair correspondent Scott Thuman asked the president if he believes Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL.

"If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability," Trump said. "He started off great and then he didn't end up very great in terms as a player."

"So, his playing wasn't up to snuff," Trump continued. "The answer is absolutely I would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can't play well, I think it would be very unfair."

The president might not think that Kaepernick's play was "up to snuff" his last year in the league, but several NFL officials—including Chargers head coach, Anthony Lynn—believe that Kaep would have been valuable to any team.

"I didn’t like it. I know when you look at 32 quarterbacks in the National Football League, Colin could have been one of the 32," Lynn said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "If not, he could have been a quality backup. For me being an African-American head coach, this is tough."

Lynn and the Chargers are now sticking by their word. While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Lynn said that he would love to have Kaepernick on the team's workout list. Also, a Chargers executive said that Kaepernick would fit in perfectly with the team's play-action style of offense. The Chargers aren't the only team potentially interested in signing the quarterback. Along with Los Angeles, the Titans are reportedly toying with the idea as well.