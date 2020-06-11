The NFL has just announced a new pledge to donate $250 million over a 10-year period to combat systemic racism. The league released a statement on Thursday afternoon announcing the donation and the rationale behind it.

"The NFL is growing our social justice efforts through a 10-year total $250 million fund to combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African-Americans," the league said in the statement. "The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement. In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity."

This donation comes following a video statement released by Roger Goodell last Friday on behalf of the NFL in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It has been a difficult time for our country, in particular black people in our country," Goodell began. "First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and all the families who have endured police brutality," Goodell continued. "We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter."