UPDATED 6/22, 3:30 p.m. ET: A large group of people led by drivers and pit crew banded together to push Bubba Wallace's No. 43 car to the front of the pack.

Wallace tweeted a photo captioned "together," while NASCAR shared a short video alongside the text, "We are one family. One NASCAR."

#IStandWithBubba was also painted on the grass:

See original story below.

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at Talladega, ESPN reports. An investigation has since been launched.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team,” the statement reads. “We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace, who’s the only full-time black driver in NASCAR’s top three series, also tweeted about the incident.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” he wrote. “Over the last several weeks I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

The incident occurred on the same day that the recently banned confederate flag was flown above Sunday’s event, which was ultimately postponed due to weather.