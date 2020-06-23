The MLB is almost back.

The Players Association and the MLB are have finalized an agreement to start the 2020 season, ESPN reports. Players will report on July 1 with a 60-game season set to start later in the month.

Been waiting almost three months to type this.



Baseball is back.



A schedule is in place.



Camps open July 1. https://t.co/h00xlOiz12 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 24, 2020

#MLBPA has informed #MLB players will report on July 1st for July 24 Opening Day. 60 Game season in 66 days. They are both still working on finalizing safety and health protocols which quite frankly will be something both parties will continue to improve on going forward. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) June 23, 2020

On Wednesday, June 17 reports started to surface claiming that the Players Association and the league were on the verge of an agreement to start the season. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, commissioner Rob Manfred and players' union chief Tony Clark, had a "productive" face-to-face meeting in Arizona at Manfred's request.

It's unclear what was discussed, but sources claim that the MLB presented the players with a proposal for starting the 2020 season. Despite the forward motion, The Athletic's Evan Drellich stated that no deal has been agreed on.

Heyman then reported that a deal was close.

FOX's Ken Rosenthal also had a comprehensive look at what the proposal entailed.

According to Jeff Passan, MLB owners unanimously voted Monday for commissioner Rob Manfred to implement a schedule based on the terms stipulated in their March agreement after the MLB Players Association rejected the league's latest proposal by a 33-5 vote. Hours later, the MLB released a statement, requesting that MLBPA inform them if the players can report to camp by July 1, and will sign off on the Operating Manual regarding health and safety protocols by 5 p.m. the next day.

Prior to the agreement, the MLB and the players have been in a stalemate for some time. Earlier this month, players previously rejected a proposal from the league, a decision believed to be rooted in a lack of planning and details.

"If it is your intention to unilaterally impose a season, we again request that you inform us and our members of how many games you intend to play and when and where players should report," MLBPA negotiator Bruce Meyer wrote in a letter to MLB after the proposal was rejected. "It is unfair to leave players and the fans hanging at this point. We demand that you inform us of your plans by close of business on Monday, June 15."

Stay tuned for more info regarding the upcoming MLB season.