Mike Tyson is mounting a comeback on all fronts.

As known, Tyson has been hitting the bag and mitts, posting electrifying workout videos to social media. On Sunday, the boxing legend decided to channel this energy when announcing his upcoming collaboration with the Chinatown Market streetwear brand.

In the video, Tyson throws some lethal shots at a heavy bag that features the brand's signature smiley face. He's also donning a pair of smiley face gloves and a Chinatown Market T-shirt before stopping to tell viewers that the exclusive capsule is "coming soon."

"[Chinatown Market x Mike Tyson] capsule coming this week!" the caption reads. "10 random orders will receive @smiley boxing gloves signed by the legend himself."

Similar to Tyson's venture back into the ring, this capsule will be used to help those in need. Per the post, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Tyson Cares Foundation, which "provides essentials such as healthcare, school assistance, shelter, and mentoring to kids from broken homes." Also, Chinatown Market and Tyson have teamed up to create an animated series called "Mike Tyson Saves Chinatown Market." The show airs on Instagram, with the second episode dropping today.