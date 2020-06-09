NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on the latest episode of Complex's Load Management podcast that the Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in Bradley Beal at "different points."

"At the end of the day, it's going to be up to Bradley Beal," Charania said at the 28-minute mark. "Because they [the Wizards] are eventually going to offer him the super max contract that they can offer, and he will have to make a decision on whether the Wizards are the right fit moving forward." Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension in October, but has a player option in 2021.

Beal has seen his name brought up in trade rumors throughout the NBA hiatus, most recently with the Brooklyn Nets, as they have reportedly "discussed avenues" to acquire him. However, the two-time All-Star told ESPN that he's viewing the league-wide attention in a positive light. "It's not the first time I've heard this kind of talk," he said. "It's interesting. To me, I look at it as a sign of respect, that I've been doing good things and guys want to play with me."

Charania believes the Wizards will wait until John Wall returns to determine if the two can mesh together before entertaining trade offers involving Beal. Wall hasn't played since December 2018 when he underwent two surgeries to address bone spurs and a torn Achilles tendon.

Beal appears to be equally excited about the possibility of playing alongside Wall in the near future. "My biggest thing right now is that I want to play with John again," he said in May. "I want to see him get back to that level where I know he can be, especially since my game has grown so much [while he's been out]. What can we accomplish together? I'm so happy he's healthy, working his tail off."