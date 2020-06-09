On this week's episode, NBA insider Shams Charania from The Athletic and Stadium joins the crew talk about everything going on with the NBA's return, what the rest of the season will look like, what happens if a player tests positive, and more. We also asked Charania a whole bunch of questions like where Bradley Beal might end up, who are the potential future suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo, when will Kevin Love get traded, and much more. To wrap the episode, Zion, Adam, and Chopz do a fantasy draft for the Orlando NBA bubble.