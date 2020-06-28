Former inmate Kyle Kennedy is opening up about his alleged romance with Aaron Hernandez while inside the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts, according to People.

In the upcoming REELZ special, Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All, Kennedy calls the former NFL player "the most [loyal] person I’ve ever met."

In 2017, Hernandez was found dead in his cell with "John 3:16" written across his forehead after committing suicide by hanging himself with his own bed sheet. "Aaron killed himself, you know that was my right-hand man," Kennedy said. "We used to do everything together."

Kennedy said that he and Hernandez would "lock in to either cook food or smoke, get high, listen to music, just chill when we didn't want to be around other people," adding, "We used to write letters back and forth to each other all day."

Kennedy describes himself as a "regular kid that grew up and I got sidetracked by drugs and gangs." He said the two sold drugs and did drugs every day while in prison. An autopsy report conducted after Hernandez's death revealed that he didn't have any drugs in his system before he hanged himself.

The nature of Hernandez's sexuality has been up for debate, thought some clarity was achieved after the airing of the recent Netflix docuseries, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

In a recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, Jonathan Hernandez recalled his brother telling their mother that he has had sex with men prior to him taking his life.

"He’s like, 'Mom, you’re going die never knowing your son,'" his brother said. "Then all of a sudden they have this conversation and they’re both flooded with tears across from each other.

"That’s one of the questions and, you know, head scratches that they still have regarding really this entire case," Hernandez said when discussing his brother's sexuality and motive behind the murder of Lloyd. "There’s just so many questions regarding everything. And, for me to sit here and say it was this or that, I can’t say. All you can do is look at the evidence that was provided."

Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All will air on July 5 at 8 p.m. ET.