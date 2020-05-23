LeBron James manned the greatest comeback in NBA history when his Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the 72-10 Golden State Warriors after falling three games to one in the 2016 Finals. As a result, Nike decided to use this victory—with some other legendary comebacks—to encourage people to be resilient during this trying time.

The coronavirus pandemic brought sports to a standstill around the world. As countries work to flatten the curve, it can feel like their citizens are fighting an uphill battle as they try to avoid a second wave. On Saturday, Nike attempted to provide hope by releasing a short film narrated by LeBron James titled: "Never Too Far Down."

The one and a half minute video focuses on LeBron's incredible 2016 championship. Along with this feat, it also shows the Patriots infamous "28-3" Super Bowl victory and how athletes like Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Paul George, and others battled through injury to return to the top of their game. While doing this, James gives a speech that likens these hardships to the current pandemic.

"We’ve all been underestimated and counted out. Those moments it felt like it was over," James says at the beginning of the video. "But it’s when we’re given no chance that we somehow found that last bit of strength to keep fighting."

"Right now, we are fighting for something much bigger than a win or championship," James continues. "But if we learn anything from sports it’s that no matter how far down we may be, we are never too far down to come back."

"Never Too Far Down" is part of Nike's "You Can't Stop Us" campaign. Nike launched this initiative in March as a direct response to COVID-19. Along with social media messages and this commercial, Nike has donated more than $15 million to different relief efforts.

Watch Nike's new "Never Too Far Down" commercial above.