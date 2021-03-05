This NFL offseason is poised to be one of the craziest ever. There are more quarterbacks available than ever before, we’ll also see veterans swapping teams in an unprecedented fashion through free agency, and teams will be scurrying to get under a shrinking salary cap number thanks to the pandemic’s effects on league revenue.

Half the league is in a tough cap crunch and will be restructuring deals to move money around, while the other half is ready to pick up value free agents looking for greener pastures. Contenders will be taking tough losses as they prioritize their in-house free agents and we’ll see teams flush with money trying to get value wherever they can before April’s draft. Paying more right now can help ease the pain coming in later years since the cap should explode when COVID-19 is controlled.

Teams will be making bold moves to get the most out of their transactions this offseason. We’re making 10 bold predictions for the upcoming free agency period.