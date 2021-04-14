The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women” is one of the most talked-about sneakers of 2021, and it’s finally set to launch next week.

This project was initially scheduled to release last month but unexpected delays pushed the release to late April. With the launch date now confirmed for April 21, the store has also revealed how it plans to release the shoe to the public.

A Ma Maniere owner James Whitner revealed to Complex in an exclusive interview last week that the collab is inspired by his mother buying the shoe for him and his brothers at a young age. Whitner stripped down the Air Jordan 3 to its simplest form for this project and added luxurious details like the suede replacing the traditional elephant print along with a quilted liner.

Whitner also said in a press release prior to the upcoming launch that, “It has been our priority all along to ensure women, especially Black women, have access to this very special project as it launches. Our team has worked hard to ensure we are able to change the narrative on special launches and we are here to redefine what it means to serve Her first.”

Aligning with the shoe’s theme, female sneaker fans will be the first group to get a shot at securing the sneakers. The early raffle access for women opens today by signing up for an appointment at A Ma Maniere’s website to confirm eligibility at a participating store. The women’s exclusive drawing will wrap up on April 17.

The raffle will then be open to the general public on April 16 at 10 a.m. ET and will run until April 18 at 10 p.m. ET. To qualify for the draw, participants will need to follow A Ma Maniere on both Instagram and Twitter, and any entries must then be entered at Amamaniere.com or Amamaniere-projects.com. All winners will be notified before April 21.

The complete list of eligible stores that are taking appointments for this release includes A Ma Maniere in Atlanta, Houston, and Washington D.C., the APB stores in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee, Prosper, and Social Status in Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Houston, Pittsburgh, Raliegh, and Tampa Bay.

In addition to the aforementioned raffle, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women” is also dropping at Amamaniere.com and amamaniere-projects.com on April 21 at 12 p.m. ET. The collab will come with a $200 price tag.