Earlier this week, whispers emerged that a possible collaboration between Supreme and Jordan Brand on the popular Air Jordan 1 High could be making its debut next year.

Early rumors suggest that the pairs will pay homage to the streetwear label's coveted Nike Dunk High collabs that released in 2003 and while actual images of those are currently unavailable, we decided to take matters into our own hands and envision what other Nike SB x Air Jordan 1s might look like.

Read on to see what future Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Highs could potentially look like with the mock-ups below. Note that these aren't meant to previews of actual upcoming pairs, but rather dreamed up versions of what such pairs could look like.