This week’s release calendar is a bit lighter than what we’re used to, but there are still a handful of sneakers worth consideration that are set to arrive over the next few days.

The first drop is two new colorways of Matthew M. Williams’ Nike Zoom 004 on Thursday morning. These will be followed up by the Lakers-inspired Dunk High, “Varsity Royal” Griffey Max 1, and “Rust Pink” Women’s Air Jordan 3 on Friday. Things wrap up on Saturday with two releases, the “Fireberry” Waffle Trainer 2 and “Postal Ghost” Air Force 1 Experimental.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best sneaker releases below.