Nike and Jordan Brand dominate this week of sneaker releases with retro basketball drops, new signature sneakers, and a handful of high profile collabs.

The drops kick off on Wednesday this week with the arrival of the “HWC” LeBron 8 and “University Blue” Air Jordan 4. On Thursday, the “Smoke Grey” Air Jordan 35, two pairs of the Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle, and “Gen Zion” Jordan Zion 1 all make their way to select retailers. Friday features the “LeBronald Palmer” LeBron 18 Low, “Barely Green” Air Foamposite One, and is highlighted by the “British Khaki” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6. Things wrap up on Saturday with the release of the “Red Flint” Air Jordan 13.

Check out a complete guide to all of this week’s best sneaker release below.