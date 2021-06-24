Virgil Abloh has more Nike Air Force 1 collabs on the way, but this time they’re in collaboration with French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Abloh, the designer at the helm of Louis Vuitton’s menswear division, showcased his Spring/Summer 2022 collection early Thursday morning, which revealed a slew of previously-unseen Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s. According to WWD, a total of 21 colorways were previewed and it included low and mid-top versions of the shoe. The premium leather uppers feature Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram print while subtle details including the branding on the medial portion, shoelaces, and midsole used throughout Abloh’s previous offerings with Nike also make an appearance. Abloh’s latest designs also appear to reference the custom work of legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan from the ‘80s.

Image via Getty/Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Abloh was appointed as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of menswear in March 2018 and thus far, introduced several acclaimed sneaker designs, most notably the LV Trainer.

In addition to his latest work with Louis Vuitton, Nike confirmed that a 50-shoe Dunk collection designed in collaboration with Abloh’s Off-White label is releasing this summer.

Given the collection’s far-out launch date, it has not been announced if this latest Louis Vuttion x Nike Air Force 1 collab is hitting shelves but when WWD asked the luxury brand of the release status, the response was “Stay tuned for more details.”

Image via Getty/Dominique Charriau/WireImage