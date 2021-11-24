Vault by Vans has recently unveiled its three-way link-up with END. and Mastermind for a footwear capsule that “celebrates the importance of minute details and subcultural styling.”

Focusing on two of Vans’ most iconic styles, the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool, each silhouette has been transformed by Mastermind’s founder Masaaki Homma in a way that emphasises intricate details and the designer’s penchant for punk styling.

Arriving in a moody black and white colour pallette, the Old Skool is reworked to give a cut-and-paste appearance, with uppers constructed using premium suede, leather and canvas––with a checkerboard motif splashed across the lateral side. Further details include Mastermind branding throughout, exposed foam—which has been worked into the collars and sidestripe— and a doubled-up tongue which gives the appearance of two sneakers fused into one.

The same experimental approach is used on the Sk8-Hi’s, with the uppers detailed with skull branding and zips to reflect Homma’s rebellious sensibility. The sole unit, meanwhile, is deconstructed, with its foxing tape split, layered, and misaligned to adhere to the collection’s cut-and-paste inspiration.

Alongside the aforementioned releases, the footwear pack is accompanied by a black and white skate deck, dressed with skulls printed on either side.

Check out some shots of the collection below and cop the Vault by Vans x END. x MASTERMIND WORLD collection via END from November 27.