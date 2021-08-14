Earlier today, the long-awaited Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low was released on Nike’s SNKRS app and through Travis Scott’s online store. With releases of this magnitude, chances are already slim for the everyday customer still trying to buy sneakers manually, but the odds are exponentially worse when sneaker bots exploit the launch and quickly consume the stock. That was the case last month, when some Twitter users claimed that they used bots to submit as many as 32,000 entries into the raffle for the Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 High on Scott’s site. Though Scott’s webmasters said they were working to eliminate the bot orders, that didn’t stop them from being used en masse again today.

The Travis x Fragment x Jordan 1 Low raffle went live on shop.travisscott.com at 3:00 PM EST, giving hopefuls a brief window to submit their information for an opportunity to buy the shoe. Shortly after, the raffle closed, shoes sold out, most of us complained—the usual deal. Additionally, a message shared in the Cactus Jack discord channel revealed that at least 3 million bot entries were detected and filtered out, which ideally will land the shoes on the feet of more Travis fans. It remains to be seen how effective the shop’s process is against bots as a whole, but being able to identify that many fraudulent entries is certainly a step in the right direction.

Retailing for $150, the Travis x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low is already reselling for as much as $1,600 on sites like StockX.