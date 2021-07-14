Balenciaga is launching a new running sneaker this week and there’s only one place you can cop them.

Today, Kith announced it has teamed up with the high-end fashion label to be the first store carrying Balenciaga’s new Runner silhouette. The model will debut in three colorways including black, white and burgundy, which will be available exclusively at Kith for a limited time starting this Friday.

According to Kith, Balenciaga took a DIY approach when it came to designing the Runner as the shoe’s aesthetic features a combination of traditional running footwear elements. The shoe features a handmade-looking, chopped-up aesthetic with various panels throughout the premium leather and mesh upper include raw-cut edges as well as overlapping overlays.

Balenciaga’s signature branding can be found on the tongue The trio of styles also comes with special co-branding lace dubraes that show each pair is limited to only 650 units. Rounding out the look is an updated tooling that’s borrowed from the brand’s iconic Track silhouette using injection-molded polyurethane material with excess glue slipping over on the sides adding to the handmade look.

The Kith-exclusive launch of the Balenciaga Runner will take place this Friday, July 16 via Kith.com at 11 a.m. ET and at all Kith stores. The silhouette will retail for $1,090 with men’s sizes ranging from 39 to 45 and 36 to 42 for women. Additional styles of the Balenciaga Runner are expected to release at additional Balenciaga stockists in the future, but that has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

Image via Kith

Image via Kith

Image via Kith