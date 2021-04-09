Nike will release three versions of its Air Presto Mid Utility sneakers inspired by Star Wars characters as part of its Holiday 2021 offerings, a source familiar with the brand’s upcoming slate tells Complex. The shoes are not an official collaboration with the iconic franchise, although a Nike presentation labels each with names connecting them to it.

The Star Wars pack of Prestos has a colorway for Darth Vader (style number DC8751-001), Boba Fett (style number DC8751-300), and Bossk (style number DC8751-700). The shoes will retail for $150 each and are currently marked to release in November, but that window for their arrival is subject to change.

The images of these upcoming sneakers here are mock-ups based on leaked photos of the Star Wars pack provided to Complex.

The Air Presto Mid Utility is a reworked version of the Air Presto, a classic running shoe from 2000. Nike has continuously updated the model in recent years, finding success in pairs like the collaborative ones with techwear brand Acronym that first released in 2016.