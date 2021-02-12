Japanese outerwear experts Snow Peak have linked back up with New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio for a new outdoor-ready version of their R_C4 Mid silhouette.
Fusing Snow Peak’s company mission statement, “connecting people and nature, and people and people, to contribute to a recovery of humanity”, with New Balance’s world-renowned footwear expertise, the “Triple Black” model features an array of technical components designed to take on the elements.
The R_C4 Mid is constructed using a Cordura rip-stop upper, which works alongside a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX membrane. The heard-wearing model features a magnetic FIDLOCK buckle closure, a VIBRAM outsole and an ENCAP REVEAL midsole with foam ABZORB cushioning, and rounded off with webbed “N” logo, reflective rope laces, neoprene tongue and collar and a co-branded insert.
Take a look at the latest Snow Peak x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio R_C4 Mid below, and cop the “Triple Black” release on February 19, and will be available from Snow Peak web stores around the world, including U.K., USA, Japan and Korea.
