Quai 54 finally returned to Paris this weekend after two years away, with the world’s biggest streetball tournament going down at Trocadéro Gardens – in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower – for a history-making weekend in partnership with Jordan Brand.

With its incomparable blend of elite-level sport, street style, and live performances from the waviest music acts on the planet, Quai 54 has become an essential fixture in the calendar for all basketball fans. With COVID-19 cancelling last year’s showpiece, organisers went above and beyond to deliver an unforgettable experience for those lucky enough to be in attendance in 2021.

The world’s best street teams came together in knockout competition, with the women’s tournament taking centre stage for the first time. Spanish team El Palo made history by becoming Quai 54’s first female champions, downing German outfit Der Stamm in the final. The levels were sky high all tournament long on the court, with the likes of pro players Émilie Gomis, Marie Gülich, and Olivia Epoupa taking part.

On the men’s side of the tournament, Le Cartel took home the coveted championship overcoming La Fusion – who had eliminated them from the semi-final stage two years ago – 40-35 in an end-to-end game. Cartel player and pro baller for Monaco, Mathias Lessort, was named MVP of the tournament following a dominant two days on court.

But as always, Quai 54 brought vibes everywhere else. The iconic Dunk Contest – taking place against the backdrop of a glimmering Eiffel Tower – was won by Tony Crosby II in another showstopping competition, while attendees were treated to a digital appearance from Carmelo Anthony, acting as ambassador of the Jordan Wings programme, who linked up with students from Casa 93 as they shared their graduation project in front of the audience. To end things on a high note, SDM and Gazo brought the sounds of French rap to the live crowd.

Check out what went down at this year’s incredible Quai 54 event in the photos below, and shop the Jordan Brand ‘Quai 54’ collection via Nike.