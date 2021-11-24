Supply chain issues and transportation disruptions have led to Nike canceling one store’s orders for the remainder of this year and into 2022. Though many industries have been hurt by supply chain woes, this singular email doesn’t mean all, or even most, of Nike’s wholesale partners will be affected at the same level.

In an email viewed by Complex that Nike sent to one of its retail partners, the brand stated that products for this year’s holiday season that have yet to be shipped will not be fulfilled. In addition, Nike said the store’s orders for the upcoming Spring ‘22 and Summer ‘22 seasons would be canceled and the brand will not be offering any additional orders until future notice.

Nike expressed in the email that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the supply chain are to blame for the canceled orders.

“We understand that this decision is difficult information to hear,” the email reads. “Our goal is to resume supply as soon as possible and we are committed to communicating transparent and timely updates about future seasons.”

Cancelations from Nike to this degree are not happening industry wide, and boutique-level sneaker stores don’t appear to have been severely affected.

Nike has been had problems with its sneaker releases due to the pandemic since March 2020 when Jordan Brand, the subsidiary brand of Nike, delayed several highly-anticipated Air Jordan drops. The past few months have resulted in more delays, with release dates around several high-heat sneakers shifting.

The brand did not immediately respond to request for comment on this matter.