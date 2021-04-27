The Nike SNKRS app brought back a handful of previously sold-out Dunks on Tuesday morning, giving users a second chance at buying the limited styles for their original retail price.



First, the app was refreshed intermittently this morning with SB Dunks like those from collaborators Carpet Company and Concepts.



Then, at 11 am EST, Nike opened up a section in the app where a handful of Dunk High colorways, among them the “Football Grey” and “Dark Curry,” were made available via a draw system that was open for 10 minutes. Nike continued to replenish the styles at 11:30 with a similar sale for Dunk Lows that have long since disappeared from the app. At the time of writing, the Dunk Low pairs are still available via Nike’s in-app draw here.



The Nike SNKRS app has been the source of much frustration for would-be sneaker buyers, its limited stock usually selling out quickly, which in turn inspires social media venting. Restocks on the app, like the one made available for various Dunks today, sometimes come off as a Nike effort to quell this anger by giving shoppers another chance at its most difficult-to-obtain shoes.