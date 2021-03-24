In the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, few have been affected more than the healthcare workers across the globe. While it appears we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the recent increase in vaccine rollouts in America, Dallas Mavericks all-star forward Luka Dončić has provided an added boost of optimism to those assisting in the fight against the deadly pandemic by surprising vaccination workers with new Air Jordans.

As revealed by the Mavericks, Dončić surprised 100 healthcare workers at the UT Southwestern Medical Center vaccination clinic yesterday by gifting them a brand new pair of Air Jordan 1s. Since the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines was approved nearly four months ago, employees at the clinic are seeing nearing 10–12 patients per hour and upwards to 2,100 people per day.

In addition to the kind gesture from Dončić, he also shared a pre-recorded message with the workers saying “I wish (that) I could be there in person but I just want to say that I have one pair of Jordans for each one of you. I’m really excited to do that. Thank you for everything that you did during this pandemic and go Mavs!”

Dončić inked an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand back in December 2019 and has since laced-up a many player-exclusive Air Jordans on the court this year. There are rumblings that the 22-year-old basketball sensation has a special Air Jordan 35 style set to release sometime in May.