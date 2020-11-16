Jordan Brand is looking ahead to next year by unveiling its Spring 2021 Air Jordan retro collection today.

The latest offering goes heavy on Air Jordan 1 releases with three new styles to choose from while new takes of the Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 are also in the mix. Although the group is mostly comprised of new colorways, a fan favorite is also making its welcomed return with the "Cool Grey" Air Jordan 3. There are also a handful of styles releasing for women including the first-ever women's colorway of the Air Jordan 9.

The Air Jordan retros from the Spring 2021 collection are currently expected to hit shelves starting January via SNKRS, but specific release dates have yet to be announced by the brand. Scroll through for a detailed look at the upcoming collection.